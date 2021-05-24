'Sonic Collection' Listings Spotted As The Blue Blur's 30th Anniversary Looms
This year sure is zooming along, rather like a rather iconic video game character that was once the ultimate rival of Mario. These are relatively good times for Sonic, the most recent high profile platforming game starring the mascot was the brilliant Sonic Mania, and a movie starring Jim Carrey as Dr Eggman Robotnik was successful enough to get the green light for a sequel; that'll arrive next year.www.nintendolife.com