Fort Myers Beach, FL

Deputies help save sea turtle affected by red tide

By WFTX Digital Team
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Po4fb_0a90dtCY00

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies help save a Kemp’s Ridley Sea turtle while patrolling the Coon Key slow zone over the weekend.

Deputy Hargis and Lieutenant Galloway observed a fatigued sea turtle in obvious distress.

Fort Myers Beach residents Craig and Connie Schultz provided wet towels to cover it during transport.

The turtle became active and began chomping at the deputies while traveling to the Punta Rassa boat ramp.

Officials from FWC and CROW took over caring for the turtle.

Biologists assessed the turtle and learned she was a 5- to 10-year-old female.

She was suffering from red tide and provided a good prognosis.

