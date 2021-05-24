newsbreak-logo
MONDAY | Hotter weather builds in this week!

By Cutter Martin
wtoc.com
 4 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Monday. Temperatures range from the mid to upper 60s inland this morning to lower 70s along the coastline. It’s a dry morning with good visibility and little in the way of fog. Under plenty of sunshine, temperatures warm into the mid and...

