MONDAY | Hotter weather builds in this week!

Effective: 2021-05-07 20:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Coastal Chatham; Inland Chatham FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING Relative humidity values are expected to drop into the 20 to 25 percent range across much of southeast South Carolina and into Chatham County of Georgia this afternoon into the early evening. Prior to the development of the sea breeze, mainly west winds will become gusty, and peaking around 20 mph. The combination of the low relative humidity, the somewhat elevated winds, and marginal fuel moisture will result in an increased fire danger today across much of southeast South Carolina and Chatham County, Georgia. This includes locations such as the Francis Marion National Forest, the Ace Basin and the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge, as well as communities in and near Charleston, Summerville, Walterboro, Beaufort and Savannah.