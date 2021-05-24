newsbreak-logo
Environment

CT Forecast

SFGate
 4 days ago

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Groton;Sun and some clouds;66;58;SSW;10;64%;13%;10. Hartford;Nice with some sun;74;61;SSW;10;53%;15%;8. Meriden;Clouds and sun, nice;72;58;SSW;9;55%;18%;6. New Haven;Clouds and sun;70;61;SSW;8;56%;20%;7. Oxford;Partly sunny;70;59;SSW;9;57%;19%;6. Willimantic;Nice with some sun;72;57;SSW;8;55%;14%;8. Windsor Locks;Partial sunshine;75;61;SSW;10;52%;12%;8. _____

EnvironmentSFGate

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a. chance of rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds...