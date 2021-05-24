newsbreak-logo
48 Biggest Movers From Friday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Annovis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANVS) shares surged 127.3% to close at $60.00 on Friday after the company announced new results from a Phase 2 study evaluating its lead drug candidate, ANVS401, for Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD). Participants treated with ANVS401 for 25 days showed statistically significant cognitive improvement, as per Alzheimer's cognitive subscale (ADAS-Cog11).

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) gained 30% to settle at $3.42. Obalon Therapeutics recommended stockholders vote for all proposals related to merger with ReShape Lifesciences.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) rose 23.5% to close at $3.58. The company recently reported quarterly results.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) climbed 20.7% to close at $17.61. Gracell Biotechnologies is scheduled to host clinical update conference call and webcast on June 4, 2021.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE: MTR) jumped 20.3% to close at $5.58.

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) gained 18.8% to settle at $6.27. The company recently reported a narrower quarterly loss.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANEB) jumped 18.1% to close at $8.95. The company, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $7 per share.

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) gained 17.5% to close at $2.82. Great Elm Group 10%+ owner Long Ball Partners reported purchase of 328,686 shares at an average price of $2.38 per share in Form 4 Filing on Thursday.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) rose 16.5% to settle at $6.20 following Q1 results.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) gained 16.1% to close at $4.83.

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) rose 15.8% to close at $5.05.

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) gained 15.1% to settle at $11.73. The company recently posted a narrower quarterly loss.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares surged 15% to close at $7.70 following news from Meten EdtechX Education student enrollment for its English-language training classes were up more than 750% year over year in April.

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) gained 15% to close at $17.08. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) surged 14.6% to settle at $8.33 fter the company announced the release of the abstract for PDS0101 in the NCI-led Phase 2 clinical study for oral presentation at the 2021 ASCO meeting.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) jumped 14.3% to close at $7.03 after gaining 15% on Thursday.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) surged 14.1% to settle at $2.51. Performant Financial recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) surged 13.6% to close at $21.76.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) rose 13.6% to settle at $2.42.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) gained 13.3% to settle at $8.41 after dropping 25% on Thursday. The company recently priced its upsized IPO of up to $5.2 million ordinary shares at $5 per share.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) climbed 11.9% to close at $2.72 after climbing over 11% on Thursday. The company recently reported a Q1 loss of $0.20 per share.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) climbed 11.3% to settle at $11.60.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) climbed 11.2% to close at $22.46 after jumping 19% on Thursday. The company announced an initial public offering on of 84.4 million American Depositary Shares priced at $17 a share, on the high end of expectations.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) surged 10.6% to close at $6.39. The company, last week, reported quarterly results.

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) climbed 10% to close at $7.50 after the company announced it received a $7.6 million follow-on order from a tier-1 wireless carrier customer.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) rose 9.7% to settle at $5.76.

Roblox Corporation (NASDAQ: RBLX) climbed 8.1% to settle at $82.50.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) gained 7.9% to settle at $335.76 after reporting a rise in quarterly earnings.

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) gained 7% to close at $3.96. The company is presenting new preclinical data on MET642 in Inflammatory Bowel Disease at Digestive Disease Week 2021. The company CEO and CMO bought shares of the company, respectively.

Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ: YALA) shares gained 5.9% to close at $16.90 after the company reported up to $150 million share repurchase program.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) rose 5.8% to close at $362.45 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. The company also issued projections for FY21.

  • Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) shares dipped 23.7% to settle at $27.52 amid profit taking following Thursday strength. The stock gained on Thursday amid investor anticipation and speculation regarding the company's SPAC merger with NeuroRx.
  • BIT Mining Limited (NASDAQ: BTCM) shares dipped 23.1% to close at $9.75 on Friday. BIT Mining recently said it entered into binding investment term sheet with Bitdeer's Dory creek to invest $25.74 million in a crypto mining data center in Texas.
  • MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) fell 18.7% to close at $4.45.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) dropped 15.7% to close at $9.23. Onconova Therapeutics reported initial dosing of first patient in US Phase 1 trial on ON123300. The company recently announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.
  • Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) fell 15.6% to close at $13.99.
  • RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) dropped 15.3% to settle at $18.68.
  • China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) fell 14.6% to close at $12.63.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares dipped 14.4% to close at $4.06 after climbing 15% on Thursday. Precipio, earlier during the month, announced it launched a new, four-hour Acute Myeloid Leukemia HemeScreen panel to specifically determine the genetics of this aggressive, acute form of leukemia.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) fell 13.2% to settle at $17.37.
  • Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares fell 12.9% to close at $3.70 after jumping 17% on Thursday.
  • Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) dipped 12.8% to close at $8.33 amid profit taking following a surge on Thursday. The stock gained on Thursday after the city of Richmond's casino advisory panel recommended the company's ONE Casino + Resort proposal as its preferred casino site.
  • GSX Techedu Inc. (NASDAQ: GOTU) fell 11.9% to close at $21.66.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) dropped 11.6% to close at $12.60.
  • Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) fell 10.6% to close at $27.19 after the company reported management transition. The company said Jon Wigginton, M.D. is stepping down from his day-to-day role as Chief Medical Officer, and will assume the role of Chairman of the company’s Scientific Advisory Board and Senior Advisor to the CEO.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) fell 9.7% to close at $16.40 after the company reported Q1 results and issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
  • V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) fell 8.9% to close at $77.24 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 earnings.
  • CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) shares declined 8.2% to close at $6.08. CPS Technologies recently announced it received an additional $5.8 million HybridTech Armor Panels order for US aircraft carriers.
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

