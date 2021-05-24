48 Biggest Movers From Friday

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANVS) shares surged 127.3% to close at $60.00 on Friday after the company announced new results from a Phase 2 study evaluating its lead drug candidate, ANVS401, for Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD). Participants treated with ANVS401 for 25 days showed statistically significant cognitive improvement, as per Alzheimer's cognitive subscale (ADAS-Cog11).

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) gained 30% to settle at $3.42. Obalon Therapeutics recommended stockholders vote for all proposals related to merger with ReShape Lifesciences.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) rose 23.5% to close at $3.58. The company recently reported quarterly results.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) climbed 20.7% to close at $17.61. Gracell Biotechnologies is scheduled to host clinical update conference call and webcast on June 4, 2021.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE: MTR) jumped 20.3% to close at $5.58.

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) gained 18.8% to settle at $6.27. The company recently reported a narrower quarterly loss.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANEB) jumped 18.1% to close at $8.95. The company, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $7 per share.

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) gained 17.5% to close at $2.82. Great Elm Group 10%+ owner Long Ball Partners reported purchase of 328,686 shares at an average price of $2.38 per share in Form 4 Filing on Thursday.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) rose 16.5% to settle at $6.20 following Q1 results.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) gained 16.1% to close at $4.83.

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) rose 15.8% to close at $5.05.

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) gained 15.1% to settle at $11.73. The company recently posted a narrower quarterly loss.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares surged 15% to close at $7.70 following news from Meten EdtechX Education student enrollment for its English-language training classes were up more than 750% year over year in April.

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) gained 15% to close at $17.08. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) surged 14.6% to settle at $8.33 fter the company announced the release of the abstract for PDS0101 in the NCI-led Phase 2 clinical study for oral presentation at the 2021 ASCO meeting.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) jumped 14.3% to close at $7.03 after gaining 15% on Thursday.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) surged 14.1% to settle at $2.51. Performant Financial recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) surged 13.6% to close at $21.76.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) rose 13.6% to settle at $2.42.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) gained 13.3% to settle at $8.41 after dropping 25% on Thursday. The company recently priced its upsized IPO of up to $5.2 million ordinary shares at $5 per share.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) climbed 11.9% to close at $2.72 after climbing over 11% on Thursday. The company recently reported a Q1 loss of $0.20 per share.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) climbed 11.3% to settle at $11.60.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) climbed 11.2% to close at $22.46 after jumping 19% on Thursday. The company announced an initial public offering on of 84.4 million American Depositary Shares priced at $17 a share, on the high end of expectations.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) surged 10.6% to close at $6.39. The company, last week, reported quarterly results.

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) climbed 10% to close at $7.50 after the company announced it received a $7.6 million follow-on order from a tier-1 wireless carrier customer.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) rose 9.7% to settle at $5.76.

Roblox Corporation (NASDAQ: RBLX) climbed 8.1% to settle at $82.50.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) gained 7.9% to settle at $335.76 after reporting a rise in quarterly earnings.

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) gained 7% to close at $3.96. The company is presenting new preclinical data on MET642 in Inflammatory Bowel Disease at Digestive Disease Week 2021. The company CEO and CMO bought shares of the company, respectively.

Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ: YALA) shares gained 5.9% to close at $16.90 after the company reported up to $150 million share repurchase program.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) rose 5.8% to close at $362.45 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. The company also issued projections for FY21.

Losers