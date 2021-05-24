Surf Rake Is A Welcome Addition to Algoma Lakefront

Motorists traveling through Kewaunee County will have to get used to the sight of traffic cones and construction equipment over the next several weeks. Preliminary work has already begun in Luxemburg on Main Street as a part of an ongoing paving and utility work projects. The street is not expected to completely close during the work, but it could be cut down to one lane with flaggers on duty. Repaving parts of the roadway near County AB and County A will begin in earnest on May 17th with work expected to be finished in early June. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Wednesday it would start repairing the bridge approaches over the Kewaunee River between County AB and County C beginning on May 10th and running through May 14th. DOT official Mark Kantola says it is nothing out of the ordinary.