Algoma, WI

Surf Rake Is A Welcome Addition to Algoma Lakefront

By Robert Kennedy
101 WIXX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALGOMA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – As Memorial Day weekend inches closer, a new beach-cleaning machine is hitting the Lake Michigan shoreline. The City of Algoma bought a surf rake to help improve conditions at Crescent Beach. On a busy summer weekend, the half-mile stretch of sand can attract about 300 people...

