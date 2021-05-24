newsbreak-logo
Wisconsin veteran carries on Memorial Day tradition honoring fellow soldiers

By Sanika Bhargaw
nbc15.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - One Wisconsin veteran is continuing a six-year tradition of honoring fallen soldiers who came before him ahead of Memorial Day. For the last six years, retired Brigadier General Lewis Harned and his daughter have put flags on veterans’ graves at the Lima Center Cemetery in Whitewater.

