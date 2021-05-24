newsbreak-logo
Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: summer-style sizzle

By Gannon Medwick
WECT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a summery Monday across the Cape Fear Region as the strong late-May sunshine bakes the dry soils. Temperatures are likely to reach between 90 and 96 degrees on the mainland and between 83 and 89 degrees for the beaches. Stay well-hydrated and sunscreened!

