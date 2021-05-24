First Alert Forecast: summer-style sizzle

Effective: 2021-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storm passes. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender Gusts to 50 mph Possible Through 500 PM At 439 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers and thunderstorms moving off the coast north of Bald Head island, moving east at 50 mph. Half inch hail and winds up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Wilmington, Oak Island, Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, Kure Beach, Surf City, Caswell Beach, Bald Head Island, South Masonboro Island, Snows Cut, Rich Inlet, Figure Eight Island, Yaupon Beach, North Masonboro Island, Hampstead, St. James, Southport, Topsail Beach, Myrtle Grove and Masonboro.