New information on origins of COVID-19 furthers debate for more in-depth probe

By BRITT CONWAY, CNN Newsource
local21news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat's still the big question, with theories instead of answers at this point. There's new information on researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, who got sick before the first reported cases of the virus and these new details could add weight to the push for a more thorough investigation into the origin of the virus.

local21news.com
