Every year, the Indy 500 is held on Memorial Day weekend. And every year, the 500 Festival takes a moment to remember the real reason for the holiday on Monday. “Our fallen servicemembers and their families do not seek our praise. Nor do they demand our admiration. But to them, we do owe an eternal debt of gratitude. Gratitude for the right to live, raise our families, and worship, in the land of the free,” said James Oxford, National Commander of the American Legion.