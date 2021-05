Microwave ovens have found their place in most kitchens these days. From making grilled chicken to reheating food that was cooked last night, it serves a variety of purposes and makes cooking a lot easier. It is also quite a safe way to cook food as it does not involve fire. If you are a novice and want to develop your cooking skills, this is a device that will guide you through the process. It makes cooking easy, fun, and healthy. Here we have compiled a list of the Best Microwave ovens that will help you with picking the right one.