Music

A Different Drummer, Part 3: Pino Basile & Mizuki Wildenhahn

By KARL ACKERMANN
allaboutjazz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe challenge is to make a cultural evolution that is symbolically very important to me: to try to restore to my land, as a craftsman of sound, a dignity and awareness…. Early on in his career, the late Milford Graves abandoned the snare drum, substituting the resonance of the toms for the snare parts. He believed music of the drum reverberated from within the drummer and the listener without the need for extraneous instrumentation. Tyshawn Sorey's approach to music speaks to contempt for classification. His kit is often a vast collection of tuned and untuned percussion; cymbals, gongs, bells, shakers, and paraphernalia that almost obscure the set's conventional components yet coalesce into an articulate system. The tools of the percussion trade are the least universal in music.

