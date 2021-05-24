Quiet Place II: How cinematic magic makes silence visually scary

The ending of John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place is a fascinating one in that it paradoxically serves as both a satisfying conclusion and an effective cliffhanger. On the one hand, it drives home that the main characters have figured out a way to defeat the deadly alien invasion plaguing the planet, but on the other hand it’s made clear that victory is no sure thing while facing off against such a fast and powerful enemy. You are left being able to conceive how the rest of the story will play out, but at the same time are not totally confident that everything will wrap up happily. It’s a strange blend, but works perfectly for the movie that arrived with zero promise of a follow-up.