Quiet Place II: How cinematic magic makes silence visually scary

bestgamingpro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorror sequel A Quiet Place II is a film with nearly no sound. Astronaut drama Lucy in the Sky heads into house the place there’s valuable little gentle. These two very completely different films offered fascinating challenges for Polly Morgan, cinematographer on each movies. I chatted with Morgan again in...

bestgamingpro.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Noah Jupe
Person
Lisa Hannigan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Scary Films#Scary Movies#Horror Movies#Horror Films#Home Movie#Covid#Legion#Terrifying Monsters#Visuals#Bizarre Feeling#Cinematography#Drama#Cinematographer#Neat Symmetry#Superheroes#Fascinating Challenges#Astronaut Drama Lucy#Stars#Movie Crews
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

A Quiet Place Part II Review: John Krasinski’s Horror Sequel Continues The Story Without Adding Much New

The ending of John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place is a fascinating one in that it paradoxically serves as both a satisfying conclusion and an effective cliffhanger. On the one hand, it drives home that the main characters have figured out a way to defeat the deadly alien invasion plaguing the planet, but on the other hand it’s made clear that victory is no sure thing while facing off against such a fast and powerful enemy. You are left being able to conceive how the rest of the story will play out, but at the same time are not totally confident that everything will wrap up happily. It’s a strange blend, but works perfectly for the movie that arrived with zero promise of a follow-up.
MoviesComicBook

Star Trek Composer Says Noah Hawley's Movie Would Make Fans Lose Their Minds

In 2020, news surfaced that Legion creator Noah Hawley would write and direct a Star Trek movie for Paramount Pictures, and apparently, it would have been mind-blowing. The film has since been put into stasis while Paramount moves forward with other Star Trek film projects. Composer Jeff Russo -- whose work includes Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and working with Hawley on Legion and Fargo -- had already spoken to Hawley about writing music for the movie. He says that, while the story was still distinctly Star Trek, it would have had a profound and powerful effect on Star Trek fans who saw it.
Moviesworldofreel.com

A Quiet Place — Part II: Silence Has Never Been More Suspenseful [Review]

Whisper it quietly, the world of “A Quiet Place” is (finally) back. Hitting big screens over year after it was originally supposed to, and well worth the wait. Bigger than its masterful predecessor, and less subtle in its intensity but never missing a step. Writer/director John Krasinski, clearly filled with ideas born out of the first film, and armed with a bigger budget, takes the set pieces up a notch, each of them making you wince, squirm, and jump out of your seat (or jump so far out of your own skin that you get friction burn from the seat).
MoviesEW.com

A Quiet Place Part II review: Silence is still golden in this solid horror sequel

Just over three years ago, A Quiet Place crept into theaters on skittering little crab-alien tiptoes, trapping the screams in audiences' collective throats and taking home an astonishing $340 million at the box office. Then two weeks before the sequel's slated March 2020 release, the world itself went silent, cineplexes among the uncountable lights dimmed and doors shut by COVID.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Noah Hawley’s Star Trek movie was apparently very mind-blowing

Noah Hawley penned a script for a new Star Trek film that was mind-blowing. Apparently, Noah Hawley can write. At least that’s what Star Trek: Discovery and Picard composer Jeff Russo would have you believe. Speaking to TrekMovies, Russo was very candid about Hawley’s prowess, expressing the fact that he read the script and thought fans would have had their minds blown.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

A Quiet Place Part II Review: The Sequel Treads Carefully

A Quiet Place Part II Review: The Sequel Treads Carefully. If director John Krasinski had known A Quiet Place would earn a sequel, he probably wouldn’t have killed off its main character, as played by himself. Krasinski does return via flashback in A Quiet Place Part II, for scenes that offer a tantalizing glimpse at how the (presumed) alien monsters first took over the world. But the real purpose of this origin story is to retroactively insert a new character, Cillian Murphy’s Emmett, into the narrative. So that when he pops back up in the main timeline, he comes with a ready-made past.
Moviesazbigmedia.com

Review: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ goes bigger than the original

A Quiet Place was almost a great movie. The first 80 minutes are solid, but the final scene contains one of the dumbest twists this side of late-period Shyamalan. Turns out the creatures with super-enhanced hearing are weakened by—you guessed it—high-frequency sounds, and somehow no one figured that out during an entire year of fighting the invaders. The greatest minds of every military force across the globe couldn’t put two and two together, but a teenager with a microphone cracked the (absurdly simple) code? Absolutely not. Explain yourself, A Quiet Place Part II.
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

Movie review: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ a missed opportunity to expand story

Three years ago, “The Office” star John Krasinski planted his flag as a big-budget genre filmmaker with the high-concept, sound-based monster movie “A Quiet Place.” The film, written by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck with Krasinski, was a piece of well-crafted schlock, impeccably sound-designed and shot, starring Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt in an effortfully near-silent performance. Co-starring deaf actress Millicent Simmonds as their daughter Regan, the use of sign language and hearing aids made for some innovative visual storytelling and monster fighting. But lift the hood on “A Quiet Place,” and it doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. The film has a single idea, the character and story choices reverse-engineered to stuff drama into a dangerous, yet inherently staid situation. Suffused with a deeply earnest sense of self-seriousness but not a shred of humor, camp, or self-awareness, “A Quiet Place” is horror for people who don’t seem to like horror all that much.
MoviesFilm School Rejects

'A Quiet Place Part II' Finds More Reasons to Scream

It’s never easy delivering a sequel to a popular film, but it can help if your original film was a box-office hit that left more than a few unanswered questions. John Krasinski‘s A Quiet Place (2018) checks both those boxes, and now three years later he’s returning audiences to a world overrun by alien monsters with incredible hearing. Rather than provide answers leftover from its predecessor, though, A Quiet Place Part II instead raises new ones. Happily, it’s also an intense and entertaining thrill ride that will have you jumping in your seat as it surpasses the original at nearly every turn.
Electronicsheyuguys.com

Win X by KYGO Headphones with A Quiet Place Part II

The wait is over. To celebrate the release of A Quiet Place Part II, exclusively in cinemas June 3, and advanced screenings on May 31st (cert 15), we are giving you the chance to win two pairs of X by Kygo Xellence true wireless headphones to enjoy your own quiet place.
MoviesCollider

'A Quiet Place 2': Millicent Simmonds on Trusting John Krasinski's Vision

In March of 2020, right before COVID shut down the world, I traveled to New York City to see a screening of A Quiet Place Part II and then interviewed the cast and writer-director John Krasinski. At the time, people weren’t sure how this new mysterious virus was spreading, which meant when we sat down to do interviews, we were asked not to shake hands with anyone. We had no idea just being in the same room with someone infected would spread the disease.
Moviessobrosnetwork.com

#VicksFlicks Special Edition: A Quiet Place Part II

Very rarely does a sequel of any genre, especially in horror, reach the heights of the original, but that’s precisely what A Quiet Place Part II achieves. Writer-director John Krasinski’s skillful, exhilarating storytelling from A Quiet Place is strongly carried in to this beyond satisfying second part, expanding the world the Abbott family is silently surviving in. This one picks up right where the first one left off as Evelyn (with her newborn), Regan, and Marcus leave their home and walk further into the unknown, past where their sandy trail ends. The monsters’ mystique has worn off, which tends to happen after seeing them and discovering their weakness back in 2018. Even so, that doesn’t mean they’re still not scary as hell.
Moviesthechestnutpost.com

“A Quiet Place Part II” star Millicent Simmonds on reprising role

Millicent Simmonds stars as Regan Abbott in John Krasinski’s highly anticipated "A Quiet Place Part II" in theaters Friday. Simmonds, who is deaf like her character, tells Adriana Diaz how her experience helped shape the film beyond her starring role as the heroine. Plus, she shares why it’s important for audiences to see deaf actors on screen and what it was like working with John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.
MoviesTimes Union

Hudson Valley plays role in 'A Quiet Place Part II'

“A Quiet Place Part II,” the horror-thriller sequel featuring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, opens in theaters on May 28 during Memorial Day weekend. Often seen as the start of the summer blockbuster season, Memorial Day weekend will be a particularly important bellwether for the movie industry this year, now that moviegoers can return en masse to theaters.
MoviesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

John Krasinski offers fresh thrills in ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

John Krasinski catches you off guard in the first moment of “A Quiet Place Part II,” inviting you into his film with the most terrifying thing of all in this universe: noise. It’s a testament to the effectiveness of “A Quiet Place” that any sound is guaranteed to make you immediately uneasy: the crinkle of a bag, the crunch of an apple, a car door closing. Krasinski begins the sequel, which he wrote and directed, in a flashback to the day the monsters arrived, and boy, are we LOUD.
MoviesComicBook

Neil Patrick Harris Reviews A Quiet Place Part II: "Awesome"

A Quiet Place Part II is fast approaching and Neil Patrick Harris says that the film is awesome. The How I Met Your Mother star shared his initial read on Twitter and people are getting more excited. It’s been a long year and the film was supposed to make its debut in 2020. Now, after everything that’s occurred, people are lining up in impressive numbers to see A Quiet Place II. Some small reviews are starting to trickle in and there’s no doubt that Harris’ account of the movie is not in the minority. The first film was a big hit with audiences for both stylistic reasons and legitimate thrills. Things will be a little different this time with John Krasinski out of the picture. But, Emily Blunt looks more than up to the task of providing a throughline for the film.
MoviesNBC San Diego

John Krasinski's ‘A Quiet Place' Sequel Is ‘Supremely Scary and Satisfying'

Writer-director John Krasinski has managed to keep the emotional thread of the Abbott family throughout the sequel, while expanding upon the universe of "A Quiet Place." "A Quiet Place" currently holds a 91% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 135 reviews. John Krasinski has dazzled critics again. The writer-director's follow-up...