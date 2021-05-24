newsbreak-logo
Watch Review: Zenith El Primero Chronomaster Revival A385 With Gay Frères Bracelet

By David Bredan
Cover picture for the articleI take no pleasure in saying this: Most recent years’ vintage re-release watches leave me cold for a variety of reasons — but those belong in another article. What, then, is the freshly announced Zenith El Primero Chronomaster Revival A385 with its Gay Frères bracelet, doing here, with me for a review, rather than being with a fellow ABTW team member? First, I’m a sucker for all things El Primero — including the horrifying Nataf-era Zenith Defy abominations that are so bad they are actually good. And this original design from 1969 is as legitimate an El Primero as they will ever get. Second, if you recall, Zenith had done exceptionally well during the more recent Dufour-era when every other week debuted a vintage-inspired Zenith, but few among those were as true to their origins as this aptly named “Revival A385.” Last, but not least, I wonder if a late ’60s recipe for the perfect (?) do-it-all watch still works half a century later.

