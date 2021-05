The pandemic has taught us a lot of things including that we all need to take time for ourselves and that includes our kids. The other day Jenn came to me and said that she was going to take Ryan, our ten-year-old out of school for a couple of mental health days. She explained that the weather was going to be beautiful and since we just put a pool in, he could just enjoy the pool and be a kid. After all, she said, he's only ten once.