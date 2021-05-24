Various Artists: Impulse Records: Music, Message & The Moment

For me, there are four all-time great saxophonists who shaped how I engage with jazz: John Coltrane, Sonny Rollins, Ornette Coleman, and Pharoah Sanders. Sanders was given the name Pharoah by astral jazz pioneer Sun Ra, and was at the forefront of the avant-garde jazz movement alongside Coltrane in the mid-to-late 60s (for his work in Coltrane’s band, I’d highly recommend Ascension and The Olatunji Concert: The Last Live Recording). They had different styles that complemented each other and were mutually influential. Sanders’ dissonant, over-blown style influencing Coltrane’s late period works and Coltrane’s spirituality influencing Sanders’ writing as a band leader, especially on one of my all-time favorite jazz records, Karma (he also played on Alice Coltrane’s spiritual masterpiece Journey in Satchidananda). Of the four saxophonists I named above, Rollins and Sanders are the only ones still with us, and Sanders is the only one still releasing music and pushing boundaries.