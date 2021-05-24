Life Goes On - Celebrating Jazz Master Carla Bley On Her 85th Birthday
This broadcast celebrates the birthdays of Jazz Masters Carla Bley in the first hour and Betty Carter in the second, plus new releases from Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquestra, Rebecca Kilgore and the Keith Brown Trio. Other birthday shoutouts include Virginia Mayhew, Karin Krog, Nadje Noordhuis, Kate Reid and Grace Kelly, among others. Thanks for listening and please support the artists you hear by purchasing their music during this time of lockdown.www.allaboutjazz.com