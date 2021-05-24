Miller Mobley on shooting Michelle Obama, playing jazz and capturing defining moments

I am a 28-year-old vegan with a stable job, a nice apartment, and conservative investments. Throughout my life, I’ve been told I look five years younger but act five years older than my actual age. And yet, I finished Michelle Obama’s new children’s show, Waffles + Mochi, in a week. That’s five hours of children’s programming I deliberately watched without distraction. It wasn’t just playing in the background (which is typically my version of “watching” television), my attention was completely transfixed by the food-centric content and loveable characters, both human and plush. The narrative isn’t completely vegan, but there is potential, and vegan or not, it’s a delightful way to spend an evening alone. This animated puppet show is on the vegan track in so many ways, but it got derailed in one major area. Here’s what you need to know.