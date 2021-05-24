newsbreak-logo
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bulls Persist, EUR/GBP Upside Risks Rising

By Justin McQueen
DailyFx
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD: Despite the slew of better than expected UK data, price action in GBP had been slightly disappointing as the currency failed to top its YTD peak. That said, the outlook remains encouraging for GBP/USD, which remains in an uptrend. With newsflow relatively light the focus for GBP will be on the Treasury Select Committee, in which BoE’s Bailey, Haldane, Saunders and Cunliffe are scheduled to speak (1530BST). On the topside, resistance is situated at 1.4200-10 with 1.4230-40 above, while support resides at 1.4100 and 1.4000.

