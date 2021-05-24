Broken Shadows: Broken Shadows with Tim Berne, Chris Speed, Reid Anderson, Dave King
The context for Broken Shadows is—can you guess—the Ornette Coleman album of the same name, recorded in 1971 and released on Columbia Records in 1982. That, along with three tunes from Coleman's Science Fiction (Columbia, 1971), and more from the free jazz pioneer's Atlantic and Blue Note Records days. And while we're at it, throw in a pair of compositions from Julius Hemphill, one from saxophonist Dewey Redman and one from bassist Charlie Haden—all players with strong connections to Coleman.www.allaboutjazz.com