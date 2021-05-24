White Ignorance Is Bliss—and Power
Hell hath no fury like a white conservative confronted with the unvarnished history of slavery and racism in America. For nearly two solid years, right-wing reactionaries have been apoplectic over the 1619 Project, a journalistic exploration of the indelible impact of Black enslavement on these United States put together by New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. The same angry mob has also attacked a heretofore obscure, four-decades-old analytical methodology for understanding the institutionalism of white supremacy and anti-Black racism called Critical Race Theory.www.thedailybeast.com