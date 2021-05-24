newsbreak-logo
Roxana Amed: Collecting Memories

By LEO SIDRAN
 4 days ago

When singer/songwriter/educator Roxana Amed moved from her home in Argentina to the United States, she didn't walk. But she might as well have. She describes her new record as being like "a bag full of songs and memories" that she collected on her way from one shore to another. She seems to stand with one foot wading in the waters of the Hudson River and the other in the Rio de la Plata.

