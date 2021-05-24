newsbreak-logo
Hans Koch & Paul Lovens: Nephlokokkygia 1992

By MARK CORROTO
allaboutjazz.com
 4 days ago

This live recording from a tour through Bulgaria in 1992 begs the questions: why Bulgaria? and, most importantly, why are there not more recordings from Hans Koch and Paul Lovens? Nephlokokkygia or "CloudCuckooLand" is seeing the light of day for the first time as, during the pandemic year of 2020, Koch edited tape recordings of the duo's tour performances. The two musicians had performed together in large ensembles, such as X- Communication which was perhaps the genesis of Butch Morris' Conductions.

