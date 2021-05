Devin Haney will defend his WBC lightweight title against three-weight world champion Jorge Linares on Saturday night in Las Vegas.The 22-year-old is pining for a fight against one of the big names in the 135-pound division – Teofimo Lopez, Vasyl Lomachenko, Gervonta Davis or Ryan Garcia.But in the meantime he will look to make a statement against 35-year-old Linares, who is looking to win a first world title fight since 2018.The winner of the fight is almost certainly set for a huge clash later this year so there is a lot on the line in this one, particularly for Haney.Here...