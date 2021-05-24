TESSIE'S TIDBITS: A speaking teacup?

“Being young is a kind of warfare in which the great enemy is experience.” This line appears in the first paragraph of Andrew O’Hagan’s latest novel, Mayflies, and it grips you roughly by the throat. It’s the kind of beautiful and audacious sentence that has cemented the reputation of the 52-year-old Scottish writer, who moves seamlessly among journalism and fiction, hard-hitting beat reporting, cultural essays, and literary prose (sometimes, as with his debut masterpiece, 1995’s The Missing, within a single text). But even for an author who has walked so many lines and conquered so many subjects, far away and close to home, Mayflies proves a particularly personal project.