Tyler is back from his soul-searching expedition in the woods and the Blue Jays are back in the win column!. This weekend with the Trash Birds didn’t look very good right off the hop as the Blue Jays got pounded 7-1 on Friday and then appeared to be on their way to another loss on Saturday. But a six-run rally in the ninth inning led by an incredible at-bat from Bo Bichette saved the day and the team rode a great Hyun Jin Ryu start on Sunday to a series win.