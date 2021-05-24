Medical detection dogs can sniff out COVID-19 with 94 per cent accuracy

COVID-19 infection has a distinct smell that can be detected by specially trained dogs with up to 94 per cent accuracy, UK research suggests. The findings, which have not yet been peer-reviewed, are based on six dogs who tested more than 3,500 odour samples donated by the public and NHS staff. The canines were able to sniff out samples from people who were infected with coronavirus but were asymptomatic, as well as those who had low viral loads.