newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Medical detection dogs can sniff out COVID-19 with 94 per cent accuracy

By Sara Rigby, PA Science
Science Focus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 infection has a distinct smell that can be detected by specially trained dogs with up to 94 per cent accuracy, UK research suggests. The findings, which have not yet been peer-reviewed, are based on six dogs who tested more than 3,500 odour samples donated by the public and NHS staff. The canines were able to sniff out samples from people who were infected with coronavirus but were asymptomatic, as well as those who had low viral loads.

www.sciencefocus.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two Dogs#Pcr Test#Covid 19#Infection Control#Disease Control#Infections#Nhs#Kent#Lshtm#Durham University#Mphys#Bbc Science Focus Sara#Medical Detection Dogs#Accuracy#Covid 19 Infection#Testing People#Diagnosis#Smell#Hygiene#Positive Cases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Pets
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related