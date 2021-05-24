newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

EMERGING MARKETS-Belarus bonds fall amid rising tensions; EM stocks slip

By Susan Mathew
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

* Belarusian rouble down 0.3% vs dollar

* S.African rand slips, analyst says currency overvalued

* Mexican peso recovers after cenbank related slide

May 24 (Reuters) - Belarusian bonds fell on Monday amid mounting criticism from Western nations over the forced landing of a flight, while most other emerging market currencies gained against a weaker dollar.

In what was described by some EU leaders as a hijacking, a passenger plane was suddenly diverted to Minsk, escorted there by a MiG-29 fighter jet on what turned out to be a false bomb alert. On its landing, authorities took journalist Roman Protasevich into custody.

EU leaders are set to discuss additional sanctions against Belarus at a summit later in the day.

The Belarusian rouble lost 0.3% against the greenback, while sovereign dollar bonds extended falls with the 2030 bond down ore than 2 cents.

“It will be interesting to see if there is any indirect implication on Russia’s relationship with EU and United States. This could increase tensions,” said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging market strategy at TD Securities.

Rising oil prices supported currencies of crude exporters Russia and Mexico with the Latin American currency inching higher after a slide last session, as investors contemplated possible replacements for the current central bank chief.

With a weaker dollar spurring gains for most other emerging market currencies, Turkey’s lira rose 0.4%.

South Africa’s rand, which has been enjoying a rally thanks to the central bank’s tightening rhetoric last week, fell 0.2%.

Ratings agencies S&P and Fitch affirmed South Africa’s sovereign rating and outlook on Friday, citing an upturn in near-term economic performance and improved public finances.

“The rand remains one of those currencies that have rallied way beyond expectations,” said Maagio.

“The rand is extremely over-valued and any correction is absolutely warranted by the macro economic picture, the risks of the country and even in relative terms, there are other EM countries in much better shape than South Africa.”

The dollar slipped as minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s April policy meeting released last week showed a sizable minority of policymakers wanted to discuss tapering bond purchases. U.S. inflation readings later in the week will be eyed for guidance on monetary policy.

Emerging markets stocks fell 0.2% with Hong Kong and South Korean shares weighing the most.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Emerging Markets#Stocks And Bonds#Currency Markets#Oil Stocks#Mexican#Western#Td Securities#Latin American#S P#South Korean#Msci#U S Federal Reserve#Emerging Markets#Sovereign Dollar Bonds#Rising Oil Prices#Tensions#Belarusian Bonds#Tapering Bond Purchases#Turkish Market Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
South Africa
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Reuters

Equities gain, dollar weakens on rising U.S. inflation

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar retreated against major currencies on Friday as new data affirmed concerns of a surging inflation and further strengthening of economic activity from pent-up demand. U.S. Commerce Department report showed on Friday that consumer prices accelerated 3.1% in the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan leads gains among Asian shares, most Asian currencies edge higher

* Philippine stocks snap 3-day rally * Malaysia reports record spike in COVID-19 cases * Thai stocks up for 3rd day By Arundhati Dutta May 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan led Asia's emerging equity markets higher on Friday, as investors cheered more U.S. economic data pointing toward a strong recovery, while the region's currencies held onto gains ahead of inflation data. The Taiwan dollar and the South Korean won led gains against the greenback, even as the dollar and U.S. bond yields rose after a report that President Joe Biden will announce on Friday a $6 trillion budget for 2022. "(Asia markets) follow optimism around U.S. economic data boosting the recovery theme and may potentially spur some catch-up growth in Asia ...they have been lagging in terms of returns performance," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG. On Thursday, data showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped more than expected last week. "This (jobless data) denotes a healing labour market, " he said, adding that unveiling of U.S .budget may also support sentiment in Asia. U.S. inflation data due at 1230 GMT on Friday will also be a big focus, as a high reading could fuel expectations of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve sooner rather than later. Taiwanese stocks jumped 1.5%, hitting their highest in over two weeks. The island's first batch of 150,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses out of more than 5 million ordered from Moderna Inc is set to arrive on Friday. Thai stocks jumped 0.5%, extending gains to a third session. The country said it planned additional measures to retain jobs and boost domestic consumption, as it struggles with a severe third wave of infections. Singaporean stocks were up for a sixth session, while Indonesian equities extended gains to a third day. However, Malaysian stocks dropped as much as 0.8%, and was headed for its worst day in a week. The country is still grappling with high infections and on Thursday reported 7,857 new coronavirus cases, the third straight day of record infections and 59 deaths. "A complete nationwide lockdown cannot be ruled out, with some state rulers urging the Federal government to do this, " said Prakash Sakpal and Nicholas Mapa, analysts at brokerage ING. Philippine shares slipped after a stellar three-day rally that saw the benchmark add over 8%. HIGHLIGHTS **Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 3 basis points at 6.475% **Malaysia's 3-year benchmark yield is down 0.5 basis points at 2.025%​​ **Top losers in Malaysia are Maxis Bhd and Hong Leong Financial Group Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0332 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.11 -6.08 <.N2 1.97 6.26 25> China.
Businessactionforex.com

Positive Correlation between US stocks and bonds Reveal Rising Concerns over Inflation

Correlation between US stocks and bonds has turned positive and continued to rise. The phenomenon, not seen since September 2020, probably reveals increasing risk aversion, driven by rising inflation expectations. The correlation could return to negative, thus facilitating asset diversification, if inflation proves transitory and central banks could maintain its expansionary monetary policies. Otherwise, sustainably higher inflation could force central banks to unwind easing earlier than previously anticipated, tightening financial conditions for firms.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on month-end impact; investors shrug off inflation rise

* U.S. core PCE rises 3.1% year-on-year * Chicago PMI jumps in May * Month-end buying boosts Treasury prices, weighs on yields * U.S. 10-year breakeven inflation slips (Adds reverse repo volume, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday in a shortened trading session on month-end buying by portfolio managers, with the market largely shrugging off a rise in U.S. core inflation above the Federal Reserve's target. The bond market closes early ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend. Data on Friday showed that underlying inflation in the 12 months to April, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, climbed to 3.1%, far above the Fed's 2% target. On a monthly basis, though, the core PCE rose 0.7% in April, after gaining 0.4% in March. Wall Street economists expected a 0.6% rise in core PCE. "The market is clearly taking inflation in stride. The inflation numbers are not really adding to jitters," said Kim Rupert, managing director for fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco. "The market believes the Fed that inflation is transitory. The bulls are having their way." Barclays estimates that its duration index extends out 0.13 years, versus the long-run average of 0.09 years, according to Rupert, which means asset managers need to buy Treasuries to hit that index. In early afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.582% from 1.61% late on Thursday. U.S. 30-year yields dropped to 2.264% from Thursday's 2.29%. U.S. yields briefly edged up from lows after business activity in the U.S. Midwest jumped more than expected in May, accelerating to its highest level since November 1973 according to a report on Friday. The Chicago Business barometer rose to 75.2 from 72.1 in April, according to MNI Chicago. The U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven, the bond market's gauge of investors' price outlook over the next 10 years, was down at 2.436% from Thursday's 2.44%. In mid-May, 10-year breakeven inflation hit 2.564%, the highest since March 2013. The White House on Friday presented President Joe Biden's estimated $6 trillion budget with spending on infrastructure, education and other initiatives, but the plan is unlikely to sway Republicans who want to tamp down U.S. government spending. The $6 trillion figure, first reported on Thursday, caused a sell-off in Treasuries as this meant the government would have to flood the market with debt to finance the budget. In the overnight market, the Fed's reverse repurchase window saw $479.5 billion in volume at 0%, the second highest since the facility's launch in 2013. It hit a record on Thursday, when volume hit $485.3 billion. Banks and financial institutions have flocked to the Fed's reverse repo window given the lack of options for short-term investments amid a glut of cash in the financial system. May 28 Friday 1:34PM New York / 1734 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0125 0.0127 0.003 Six-month bills 0.03 0.0304 0.000 Two-year note 99-248/256 0.1406 -0.006 Three-year note 99-224/256 0.2925 -0.014 Five-year note 99-204/256 0.7915 -0.023 Seven-year note 99-252/256 1.2523 -0.027 10-year note 100-96/256 1.5841 -0.026 20-year bond 101-28/256 2.1811 -0.020 30-year bond 102-104/256 2.2639 -0.026 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.25 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.75 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.25 1.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Richard Chang and Andrea Ricci)
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar gives up gains for week as markets digest economic data

* Dollar flat for day, week * Dollar reaches seven-week high of 110 yen * Euro and sterling fall vs dollar * Yuan at new 3-year high of 6.36 to dollar * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates prices and market activity; previous NEW YORK/LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - The dollar gave up gains from early on Friday as traders tidied positions ahead of month-end and a holiday weekend after seeing new economic data confirm expectations about U.S. inflation and the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The dollar index of major currencies rose as much as 0.4% during the day in a sharp rebound from 4-1/2 month lows plumbed on Tuesday before it fell back to flat for the day and the week at 89.99. Ending with little change was a break from the down trend since March that had taken 3% from the dollar's value as other major economies began to catch up with vaccination rates in the United States. At the same time, central banks in some other countries had appeared likely to move more quickly than the U.S. Federal Reserve to back away from easy money policies and let interest rates rise. The euro was up a bare 0.05% at $1.22 on Friday afternoon, compared with a four-month high of $1.2266 earlier in the week. The British pound was flat at $1.4199, continuing its recent struggle to stay above $1.42.. On Monday, the United States and Britain have public holidays. The U.S. economic data had been seen as the big scheduled news of the week, but it did not move bond and stock markets much when it was released in the morning. The data showed that consumer prices increased in April far beyond the Federal Reserve's 2% annual rate target. The inflation readings had been widely anticipated and were not expected to have an impact on policy from the Fed, which has viewed recent price increases as adjustments for the reopening of the economy. The next big event for the markets is the Fed's monetary policy meeting on June 15 and 16, which could provide clues to when U.S. interest rates will increase. Fed officials could show projections for stronger economic growth. That would point toward the central bank tapering its purchases of bonds and allowing longer-term interest rates to rise, which would support the dollar, said Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet.com. "The Fed is trying to prepare the markets for the inevitability of tapering," Trevisani said. The major currency that would most likely lose against the dollar is the Japanese yen, Trevisani said, citing trouble with Japan's recovery from the pandemic compared with Europe and Britain. The dollar gained against the yen early on Friday and hit a seven-week high before easing to show little change on the day. The dollar last traded around 109.77 yen after reaching as high as 110.2. Japan has seen a rise in unemployment, falling consumer prices and government moves to extend emergency restrictions in Tokyo and other areas because of the COVID-19 pandemic. China's onshore yuan appreciated to as few as 6.358 per dollar, a new three-year high. The dollar was last trading at 6.3616 yuan, down 0.15% for the day. Kenneth Broux, FX strategist at Societe Generale, said the fact that the yuan has been stronger than 6.40 for three days could be a turning point in Chinese policy that would be positive for the global economy. "Nobody thought that the central bank would allow the yuan to strengthen beyond 6.40, and they have," Broux added. The New Zealand dollar, which this week had jumped on the prospect of an interest rate hike by September 2022, fell as much as 1% against the greenback early in the day.. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was down about 6% at $36,174 in the morning in New York, while ether was down 8% at around $2,510. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 1:24PM (1724 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.9910 90.0120 -0.02% 0.011% +90.4470 +89.9870 Euro/Dollar $1.2201 $1.2195 +0.05% -0.14% +$1.2204 +$1.2133 Dollar/Yen 109.7650 109.8300 -0.05% +6.24% +110.1950 +109.7650 Euro/Yen 133.92 133.93 -0.01% +5.52% +134.0000 +133.6100 Dollar/Swiss 0.8993 0.8967 +0.29% +1.65% +0.9030 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4199 $1.4203 -0.02% +3.94% +$1.4207 +$1.4137 Dollar/Canadian 1.2079 1.2067 +0.10% -5.14% +1.2120 +1.2064 Aussie/Dollar $0.7712 $0.7745 -0.41% +0.27% +$0.7747 +$0.7678 Euro/Swiss 1.0972 1.0934 +0.35% +1.53% +1.0975 +1.0933 Euro/Sterling 0.8593 0.8584 +0.10% -3.85% +0.8606 +0.8576 NZ $0.7259 $0.7294 -0.45% +1.11% +$0.7295 +$0.7214 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3470 8.3450 +0.17% -2.66% +8.3860 +8.3355 Euro/Norway 10.1850 10.1699 +0.15% -2.69% +10.2046 +10.1490 Dollar/Sweden 8.2938 8.2727 +0.31% +1.19% +8.3433 +8.2718 Euro/Sweden 10.1204 10.0895 +0.31% +0.44% +10.1386 +10.0884 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Elizabeth Howcroft in London Editing by Mark Heinrich and Will Dunham)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar index headed toward biggest weekly gain since April

* Dollar index continues rise from 4-1/2 month lows * Dollar reaches seven-week high of 110 yen * Euro and sterling fall vs dollar * Yuan steady near 6.37 to dollar * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices and market activity; new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry and Elizabeth Howcroft NEW YORK/LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - The dollar continued to rebound on Friday as traders tidied positions for month-end and new data largely confirmed expectations about inflation and the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. The dollar index of major currencies rose 0.3% to 90.236 and a gain of nearly 1% from four-and-a-half month lows plumbed on Tuesday. The index is on track for its biggest weekly advance since the end of April. The turnabout came after the dollar index had lost about 3% since March as other major economies began to catch up with vaccination rates in the United States. At the same time, central banks in some other countries appeared likely to move more quickly than the U.S. Federal Reserve in backing away from easy money policies. The euro was down 0.3% at $1.216, compared with a four-month high of $1.2266 earlier in the week. The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.416, having struggled around $1.42 earlier this week.. On Monday the United States and Britain have public holidays. The U.S. economic data had been seen as the big scheduled news of the week, but did not move bond and stock markets dramatically in the morning when it was released. It showed that consumer prices increased in April far beyond the Federal Reserve's 2% annual rate target. The dollar continued to gain on the Japanese yen, hitting a seven-week high and rising 0.2% on the day to 110.02. Reasons for the yen weakness, analysts said, include Japan's rise in unemployment, falling consumer prices and government moves to extend emergency restrictions in Tokyo and other areas because of the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s onshore yuan hit a new three-year high and traded around 6.37 versus the dollar. Kenneth Broux, FX strategist at Societe Generale, said the fact that the yuan has been stronger than 6.40 for three days could be a turning point in Chinese policy that would be positive for the global economy. "Nobody thought that the central bank would allow the yuan to strengthen beyond 6.40, and they have," Broux said. The New Zealand dollar, which this week had jumped on the prospect of an interest rate hike by September 2022, fell as much as 1% against the greenback early in the day.. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was down about 5% at $36,682 in the morning in New York, while ether was down 7% at around $2,561. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:45AM (1345 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 90.2330 90.0120 +0.26% 0.280% +90.4470 +89.9870 Euro/Dollar $1.2160 $1.2195 -0.28% -0.47% +$1.2200 +$1.2133 Dollar/Yen 110.0200 109.8300 +0.20% +6.51% +110.1950 +109.7950 Euro/Yen 133.78 133.93 -0.11% +5.40% +133.9900 +133.6100 Dollar/Swiss 0.9008 0.8967 +0.47% +1.83% +0.9030 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4162 $1.4203 -0.27% +3.67% +$1.4207 +$1.4137 Dollar/Canadian 1.2090 1.2067 +0.19% -5.06% +1.2120 +1.2067 Aussie/Dollar $0.7702 $0.7745 -0.54% +0.14% +$0.7747 +$0.7678 Euro/Swiss 1.0952 1.0934 +0.16% +1.34% +1.0964 +1.0933 Euro/Sterling 0.8584 0.8584 +0.00% -3.95% +0.8595 +0.8576 NZ $0.7240 $0.7294 -0.80% +0.77% +$0.7295 +$0.7214 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3465 8.3450 +0.01% -2.81% +8.3860 +8.3355 Euro/Norway 10.1498 10.1699 -0.20% -3.03% +10.2046 +10.1520 Dollar/Sweden 8.3165 8.2727 +0.24% +1.47% +8.3433 +8.2718 Euro/Sweden 10.1135 10.0895 +0.24% +0.37% +10.1284 +10.0884 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Elizabeth Howcroft in London Editing by Mark Heinrich)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street shakes off inflation rise and closes higher

NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as investors brushed off a stronger-than-expected inflation reading, as both the Dow and S&P 500 indexes clinched their first weekly gain in the past three weeks. Consumer prices, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding...
Public Healthinsurancebusinessmag.com

Mid-market risks emerge amid coronavirus crisis

The global spread of COVID-19 and the resulting lockdowns have caused increases in several mid-market risks, which businesses ought to identify and address in order to survive in the currently challenging economic environment. Douglas Barnett (pictured), director of mid-market and customer risk management at AXA Insurance UK, spoke with Corporate...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar ends weekly win streak as U.S. inflation jumps

(Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2063 to 1.2120 * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.8% lower * Canadian 10-year yield was little changed at 1.489% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices fell and data showed U.S. consumer inflation heating up in April, with the loonie ending its longest streak of weekly gains since 2016. The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2078 to the greenback, or 82.80 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2063 to 1.2120. It was also down 0.1% for the week, after having climbed for eight straight weeks. "We've had a really strong run in the Canadian dollar in the last one or two months," said Rahim Madhavji, president at KnightsbridgeFX.com. "It's hard to see what the next catalyst for the loonie is going to be going forward." Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar for the first time in six weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. As of May 25, net long positions had dipped to 44,811 contracts from 46,112 in the prior week. U.S. consumer prices accelerated in the year to April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2% target. The data is "potentially going to put pressure on the Fed to act sooner rather than later" to tighten policy, Madhavji said. Canadian GDP data for the first quarter is due on Tuesday, with economists expecting an annualized increase of 7%. The data could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook. The BoC is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.8% lower at $66.32 a barrel, giving back some of this week's rally, while Canada's 10-year yield was nearly unchanged at 1.489%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Will Dunham)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar firms ahead of inflation data, yuan sails higher

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a seven-week peak against the yen and firmed on other majors as traders braced for what is expected to be a robust U.S. inflation figure on Friday, while the Chinese yuan extended gains to head for its best month since November. Sterling...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Downbeat around 0.7750 amid US dollar rebound, mixed sentiment

AUD/USD holds lower ground following a pullback from 0.7797. Market sentiment stays mixed amid a lack of major catalysts, Fedspeak seems to have convinced traders of late. US dollar recovers from multi-day low, follows US Treasury yields. Aussie Private Construction Done, US Durable Goods Orders and Fed comments are crucial...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Recovery moves battle 1.2200 amid firmer US Treasury yields

EUR/USD fades bounce off weekly low, offered for the second consecutive day. DXY tracks US Treasury yields to defend 90.00, trade news, Fedspeak entertain markets. German data, US Durable Goods Orders and central bankers eyed. EUR/USD remains sidelined below 1.2200, picking up bids of late, heading into Thursday’s European session....
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases off 4-1/2-month peak as dollar, yields rebound

May 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday after hitting a 4-1/2-month high in the previous session, hurt by an uptick in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, while investors awaited key economic readings out of the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,892.42 per ounce by 0100 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50 on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures declined 0.4% to $1,894 per ounce. * The dollar index was up 0.1% against rivals, moving further away from a 4-1/2-month low hit earlier this week and making gold more expensive for other currency holders. * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to 1.58%, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. * On Wednesday, Fed vice chair for supervision Randal Quarles said he was prepared to open talks on reducing the central bank's emergency support measures, only to also stress the need to remain patient. * Federal Reserve officials have downplayed rising price pressures and affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time. * Market participants now await key U.S. economic data, including gross domestic product, jobless claims and consumer spending. * South Korea's central bank kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday as a surge in coronavirus cases threatened an export-led economic recovery. * The European Central Bank should not reduce the pace of asset purchases from next month, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday, joining a growing chorus of policymakers calling for continued stimulus. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 1,044.08 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,046.12 tonnes on Tuesday. * Palladium fell 0.2% to $2,739.71 per ounce, silver slipped 0.4% to $27.59 and platinum dipped 0.7% to $1,183.59. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar firms as traders brace for U.S. inflation gauge

SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar found support on Thursday from emerging views the Federal Reserve is slowly but surely edging towards a discussion about tightening monetary policy, and as traders await crucial U.S. inflation data this week. In a market heavily short dollars, the mere suggestion of tapering...