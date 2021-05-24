What are Aquaporins?

Cullin-2 (CUL2) based cullin-RING ligases (CRL2s) comprise a family of ubiquitin E3 ligases that exist only in multi-cellular organisms and are crucial for cellular processes such as embryogenesis and viral pathogenesis. CUL2 is the scaffold protein that binds one of the interchangeable substrate receptor modules, which consists of adaptor proteins and the substrate receptor protein. The VHL protein is a substrate receptor known to target hypoxia-inducible factor α (HIF1α) for ubiquitination and degradation. Because of its critical role in the ubiquitination of important cellular factors such as HIF1α, CRL2s have been investigated for their biological functions and the development of novel therapeutics against diseases. Given the importance of CRL2s in biological and biomedical research, methods that efficiently produce functional CUL2 proteins will greatly facilitate studies on the mechanism and regulation of CRL2s. Here, we report two cost-effective systems for the expression and purification of recombinant human CUL2 from E. coli cells. The purified CUL2 proteins were ~ 95% pure, could bind their substrate receptor modules, and were enzymatically active in transferring ubiquitin or ubiquitin-like protein to the corresponding substrate in in vitro assays. The presented methodological advancements will help advance research in CRL2 function and regulation.