newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Phil Mickelson Shatters 53-Year-Old Record by Winning PGA Championship at 50

By Scott Prather
Posted by 
97.3 The Dawg
97.3 The Dawg
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At 50 years old, Phil Mickelson entered the PGA Championship with betting odds of +20000. By the time he entered the back 9 on Sunday, the line was +300. That's because Mickelson accomplished someone no one saw coming. He had not won a Major in 8 years and was ranked...

973thedawg.com
97.3 The Dawg

97.3 The Dawg

Lafayette, LA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 The Dawg plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://973thedawg.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Record Time#Turner Sports#The Pga Championship#Ocean Course#Kiawah Island#Lefty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfchatsports.com

Phil Mickelson accepts special exemption into U.S. Open at Torrey Pines

Phil Mickelson is officially playing his hometown U.S. Open. The USGA announced Friday that it had extended a special exemption to Phil Mickelson for the June 17-20 championship at Torrey Pines in Mickelson's native San Diego, and that Mickelson had accepted the invite. “Winning the U.S. Open has been a...
GolfFrankfort Times

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — A pair of streaks ended as the Kansas City Royals took the opener of their doubleheader with the White Sox in Chicago. Salvador Perez belted a three-run homer and Michael A. Taylor had a two-run drive as the Royals dumped the White Sox, 6-2. The Royals had dropped 11 in a row before ending the White Sox’s six-game winning streak.
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Talking Points

INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta, a Santa Clarita native, is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. The 21-year-old star signed a two-year contract extension inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box Friday, ending speculation he could move to Formula One or another IndyCar team next season.
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
TennisSun-Journal

Sports Digest: Nadal ends losing streak against Zverev with win in Rome

Rafael Nadal ended a run of three straight losses to Alexander Zverev with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over the German on Friday to reach the Italian Open semifinals. Zverev had beaten Nadal in straight sets at the same stage in Madrid a week ago but their latest meeting went the Spaniard’s way from the start. Aiming for a record-extending 10th Rome title, Nadal raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set and saved all eight break points he faced in the second.
Golfgobankingrates.com

What Is Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth?

Find out more about Phil Mickelson’s net worth and golf achievements. Major wins: 6 (2004 Masters, 2005 PGA Championship, 2006 Masters, 2010 Masters, 2013 British Open, 2021 PGA Championship) Total Pro Wins: 54. Notable: Mickelson is easily the second-best golfer of the current era, behind Tiger Woods, and holds the...
GolfSalem News Online

Mickelson’s legacy will be longevity

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Among the congratulations that poured in for Phil Mickelson becoming the oldest major champion in golf was a video tweet from Jack Nicklaus, who is still good at math. “You know, something sort of strikes me that 50 years old is older than 46,” Nicklaus said...
Fort Worth, TXwbap.com

Spieth Takes Early Lead at Colonial, Tied With Sergio Garcia

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Phil Mickelson kept hearing congratulatory words as he made his way around Colonial, and there was a huge roar from the crowd when the PGA Championship winner made a long putt to finish his round. Jordan Spieth kept making birdies in the same group. Spieth...
NFLjustrichest.com

Phil Mickelson Made History When He Became The Oldest Major Champ at 50 – How Much Has He Made in His

The sporting world has provided us with several inspirational stories over the years and it keeps on getting better. From Tiger Woods winning the Masters in 2019 to NFL QB Tom Brady lifting the Super Bowl for the 7th time, several athletes who have been written off have gone on to defy the odds to do something amazing. Another such incredible tale is that of pro golfer Phil Mickelson.
GolfESPN

Senior PGA field finds inspiration from Mickelson's PGA win

TULSA, Okla. --  From Ryder Cup captains past and present to former winners at Southern Hills, the Senior PGA Championship offers a mix of inspiration and motivation all because of one eligible player who chose not to join them. Phil Mickelson will play on the PGA Tour at Colonial...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Phil Mickelson’s Message To Brooks Koepka Is Going Viral

The announcement of the second installment of “The Match” between the PGA’s and the NFL’s brightest stars brought about a healthy dose of smack talk on Wednesday. The star-studded event will pit recent PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady against “The Scientist” Bryson DeChambeau and 2020 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.
GolfPort Arthur News

BOB WEST ON GOLF — Mickelson thumbed his nose at Father Time’s aura

Old-timer Phil Mickelson was such an afterthought in the PGA Championship that betting odds on him were established as high as 300/1. Amazingly, some fool plopped down $1,000 on him to win. Mickelson, three weeks shy of turning 51, and the fool who bet on him, wound up with the...
Detroit, MIsanilacbroadcasting.com

Mickelson joins lineup at Rocket Mortgage

DETROIT (May 2021) – The field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic continues to take shape in a big way, as the tournament today announced commitments from World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson and fellow major championship winners Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson. Sungjae Im, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner,...
Detroit, MIGrand Haven Tribune

Phil Mickelson commits to play in Rocket Mortgage Classic

While the July 4th weekend is sure to add some pop to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the third-year PGA Tour event just added some true firepower. Phil Mickelson, who wowed the sporting world last weekend by becoming the oldest major champion in golf history by winning the PGA Championship at the age of 50, has committed to play in this year's Rocket Mortgage Classic, set for July 1-4 at Detroit Golf Club.
GolfGolfWRX

Phil Mickelson’s bag: How it compares to past wins at Colonial

Editor’s note: We filed this piece for PGATour.com’s Equipment Report. Following his improbable PGA Championship triumph, Phil Mickelson is right back in the thick of the action. Twice a champion at Colonial Country Club, Mickelson returns for the Charles Schwab Challenge. The 50-year-old’s current setup has certainly changed from the...
Golfkmmo.com

Golf: Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson to face Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau for “The Match”

The PGA Tour announced Wednesday that Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady will team-up with Phil Mickelson for a golf battle against Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau this summer in the fourth edition of The Match. Capital One’s The Match airs at 5 p.m. EDT July 6 from the Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont. The event, which takes place on a Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, airs on TNT. The Match format started when Mickelson bested Tiger Woods in a head-to-head battle in 2018 in Las Vegas. Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning then beat Mickelson and Brady in the second edition of the celebrity showdown in 2020 in Hobe Sound, Fla. The Match format features the golfers on live mics as they exchange banter and trash talk throughout the competition. Players will alternate shots in the match play event.