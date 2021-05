I'm actually fairly impressed with Pokemon Sword and Shield's in-game support over the past one and a half years. I know I know, there's plenty to criticize overall. But the team has been rolling out Gigantamax events and distribution methods on a regular basis this entire time, giving hardcore fans something to look forward to when they log in. They're not game-changing to be sure, but I love that at pretty much any point when I feel like getting back into either game there's something there. Nintendo has been doing the same thing for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: it's great.