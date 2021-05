The Lar Lubovitch Dance Company will present a unique compilation of highlights from the broadcast premieres of three acclaimed works by Lar Lubovitch including the duet from Concerto Six Twenty-Two, danced by the Lubovitch company; Othello, performed by San Francisco Ballet; and The Planets, created for an ensemble of both ice skaters and non-skating dancers from the US and Canada. The free, on-demand program will premiere on Friday, May 21, at 7:30pm EDT and will be available to watch for 10 days only through Friday, May 31, at 7:30pm EDT. Reservations are required at www.lubovitch.org.