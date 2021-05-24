Surf Rake Is A Welcome Addition to Algoma Lakefront

The Kewaunee County Historical Society is over halfway toward a goal to continue making their building more wheelchair accessible. The organization’s goal is to replace their entryway with an incline ramp that will lead to a single door into the building. The historical society is $8,000 short of the $20,000 goal. So far, plenty of people and other organizations have donated to the project. Over time, the historical society has had to slightly increase their fundraising goal to keep up with construction costs. The ramp will replace a six-inch drop at the building entrance. Historical Society Vice President Richard Dorner also notes it’s a hazard with how slippery their current entryway can get when wet, and that they’ve needed this upgrade for some time.