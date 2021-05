An elderly and overweight alligator with severe arthritis has stunned his zoo’s owner by pulling off a three-day escapade after breaking out from his enclosure.An extensive search was launched in Shawano County, Wisconsin after the “very docile” alligator, Rex, managed to escape from Doc’s Zoo on Saturday morning, owner of the zoo Steve “Doc” Hopkins said in a Facebook post.“The only thing I can think is maybe he was pumping iron all during Covid or something and planned his escape. I don’t know,” Mr Hopkins told WLUK.Rex returned home safely after he was found on Monday evening having not left...