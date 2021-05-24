Up close with the Huayra R
Horacio Pagani and his team are hard at work to put together the first customer car for their limited series Huayra R, the track-only version for the stunning Pagani Huayra, but for now, they only put together a 1 on 1 scale mockup vehicle so they can evaluate the modifications done from the 3D computer designed model, over at least two 1/5 scale models, into real-life proportions … no interior yet, and no engine fitted either, but this satin silver metallic Huayra R with the famous orange stripe just looks so impressive, even standing still inside a studio.www.supercars.net