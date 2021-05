When we talk about muscles, we often talk about making them stronger, but another characteristic that’s just as important is endurance. While muscular strength usually deals with how much you can lift, muscular endurance deals with how long you can do it. And just like with strength, you can train for and improve endurance too. So even if you’re not working towards running a marathon, muscular endurance has many benefits because even doing everyday activities—walking, carrying groceries, gardening—requires stamina. Here’s why muscular endurance matters, how to measure it, and what exercises are best to build it.