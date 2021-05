This county-maintained section of Foothill Road is scheduled to be improved in 2022. The improved section of Foothill Road will consist of two 11-foot travel lanes with 7-foot shoulders on each side of the roadway. The project will smooth out curves, improve sight distance, and widen the road, enabling a safe 45 MPH design. Left turn lanes will be installed at Dry Creek Road, Coker Butte Road, and Devil’s Garden Road. This project will connect to the project being constructed by the City of Medford, at a new traffic signal at Delta Waters Road.