Surgery suspension and pricey PPE hit Netcare

A high-level overview of what goodwill is and how it factors (or doesn’t factor) into a medical practice sale. If you are an accountant, you may not be a fan of the generalizations made in this article. The article is designed for physicians as an overview of the topic of goodwill. We are not trying to make physicians accountants here, but rather to give them a high-level overview of what goodwill is and how it factors (or doesn’t factor) into a medical practice sale.