Surgery suspension and pricey PPE hit Netcare

Samantha Delapena, MD; Philomene Spadafore, RN, MHA; Stephanie E. Bollenbach, MD; Areta Kowal-Vern, MD; Kevin N. Foster, MD, MBA, FACS; Marc R. Matthews, MD, FASC. Incontinence-associated dermatitis (IAD) is considered a cause of moisture-associated skin damage after prolonged exposure to urinary and fecal incontinence. While partial-thickness burns are often managed with topical therapies, daily dressing changes, patient positioning, hydration, nutrition, and pain management, deep partial-thickness and full-thickness burn injuries require surgical excision and, ultimately, skin grafting. The elderly and very young as well as those with medical comorbidities can develop urinary and fecal incontinence. Urinary ammonia and gastrointestinal lipolytic enzymes and proteases can produce caustic damage to weakened elderly or immature skin. In this report, 2 cases of IAD are presented as chemical burns. After a prolonged interval of urinary and fecal incontinence, an incapacitated 65-year-old male with 14% total body surface area (TBSA) partial-thickness wounds, and an 85-year-old female with 4% TBSA full-thickness wounds were admitted to the burn center and underwent operative management.