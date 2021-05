STERLING, Ill., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What do babies and beards have in common? They both deserve to be pampered, of course. So, on Saturday, June 5, 2021, men's grooming leader Wahl will host the 'World's Hairiest Baby Shower.' The company is inviting visitors to its mobile barbershop, and for every FREE beard trim Wahl will donate $100 to support adoption. It's all in celebration of Wahl's current 'Most Talented Beard in America' winner Jonathan Brannan, who used his $20,000 prize money last year to complete the adoption of his new son — who finally arrived in April 2021.