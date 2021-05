PETOSKEY — Fees will be increasing for Emmet County residents whose stray pets are caught and impounded by animal control. At their meeting last week, Emmet County commissioners approved an ordinance change that will double the current rate animal owners have to pay to retrieve their pets after they have been found loose in the community. The previous rate of $15 had not changed in decades, according to previous reports. Initially, officials were considering increasing the fee to $20, but commissioner David Bachelor said according to his research, that would still place Emmet County at the lowest in the area.