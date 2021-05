Health Commissioner Dr. Swannie Jett recently shared information and guidance following the authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children and teens age 12 and older. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on May 10 and became immediately available to those ages 12 to 15 following a meeting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Advisory Committee on May 12. Those 16 and older have been authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine since Dec. 2020 and eligible in Massachusetts since April 19.