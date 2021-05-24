newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Bergeron Paces Bruins in Series-Clinching Win Over Caps

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - There is little doubt that the opening shift of Sunday night's third period did not sit well with Patrice Bergeron. With Boston holding a two-goal advantage and a trip to the second round in their sights, the Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy called upon his top line to start the final frame off right.

www.nhl.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Matt Grzelcyk
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Tuukka Rask
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Capitals#He Got Game#Go Game#Bergeron Paces Bruins#Caps#The B#Selke#The Black Gold#Stanley Cup#National Hockey League#Boston Bruins Playoffs#Coyle Named Bruins#Special Teams Pace Bruins#Capital One Arena#Norris Trophy#Nesn#Terriers#Victory Boston#Bruins Hockey#First Round Series Winger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boston University
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins, and the Buffalo Sabres

Hayley McGoldrick of Sportsnet: The Columbus Blue Jackets are hopeful that they can extend defenseman Seth Jones this offseason. Chris Johnston:. “The Columbus Blue Jackets have asked him to consider if he would look at doing an extension at some point in this off-season. “He’s had some talks in the...
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Bruins cruise past hapless Rangers

May 7—The Bruins iced what they hope will be their six-pack of defensemen for the playoffs for the first time on Thursday at the Garden. And while the B's defenders did not get much of a test from a New York Rangers team that seemed hollowed out both physically and emotionally from the upheaval it's undergone this week, it was certainly a promising start for them.
NHLNHL

Need to Know: Bruins at Devils

NEWARK - On the heels of clinching a postseason berth, the Bruins will be right back at it on Tuesday night to finish off a two-game, back-to-back set with the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. Jaroslav Halak will get the call between the pipes for his first start since...
NHLCBS Sports

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Collects goal No. 20

Bergeron had a goal and an assist with four shots in Monday's 3-0 win over New Jersey. Bergeron reached the 20-goal plateau for the season when he converted Brad Marchand's centering pass late in the second period, giving the Bruins a 2-0 lead. Bergeron also drew a helper on Matt Grzelcyk's insurance tally with time winding down in the final frame. Bergeron will take a three-game point streak (two goals, two assists) into Tuesday's rematch with the Devils.
NHLPosted by
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Names Six Defensemen Bruins Probably Will Use In Playoffs

The Boston Bruins have had at least one defenseman injured pretty much every game this season. And if you take John Moore out of the equation, the B’s are shaping up to be totally healthy at the blue line in time for the postseason — barring something happening the last week of the season.
NHLBoston Herald

Bruins Notebook: Center Sean Kuraly finds niche on third line

Bruins center Sean Kuraly has introduced an element of secondary scoring and a host of intangibles with his upgrade to the third line. Kuraly had a productive game summary in between Charlie Coyle and Nick Ritchie during Monday night’s 3-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. With the win, the Bruins clinched the final playoff slot in the East Division and moved into third place.
NHLBoston Globe

Which Bruins would make good media personalities post-career?

The National Hockey League recently signed separate television deals with ESPN and Turner Sports. The contract begins next season and runs through the end of the 2027-28 campaign. Instead of opting for one majority package as they did with NBC since the 2005-06 season, the NHL gains one extra outlet,...
NHLBoston Globe

3 takeaways from the Bruins’ overtime loss to the Devils

The Boston Bruins encountered a hiccup merely 24 hours after securing another playoff berth. Bruce Cassidy’s squad carried a 2-1 lead into the third period against the New Jersey Devils. But they didn’t have their usual killer instinct going for them in the final 20 minutes. Jesper Boqvist and Yegor...
NHLNew York Post

Devils shut out by Bruins as winning streak ends

NEWARK, N.J. — Captain Patrice Bergeron scored his 20th goal of the season and the Boston Bruins clinched their fifth straight playoff berth with a dominating 3-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Monday night at Prudential Center. Tuukka Rask stopped 20 shots for his second shutout of the...
NHLPosted by
Boston

What we learned as the Bruins clinched another playoff berth

The Bruins encountered several road bumps during the 2021 campaign. But they smoothed things out on their way to clinching another playoff berth Monday night against the Devils. Scott Wedgewood (39 saves) once again stood tall in net against the Bruins. But Bruce Cassidy’s squad kept at it with their...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Bruins Potential Postseason Defense?

When the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils, 3-0, Monday night, they officially punched the fourth and final postseason berth in East Division. With four regular-season games remaining, it will be interesting to see how Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy plays the remaining games in terms of rest for some of his veteran players.
NHLPosted by
NESN

Bruins Notes: What Went Wrong In Third Period Of Boston’s OT Loss

Things were going well for the Boston Bruins simply until they weren’t. The Bruins and Devils exchanged goals in the third period before New Jersey eventually won in overtime Tuesday night at TD Garden and ended Boston’s four-game win streak. After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed what exactly...
NHLNHL

Jack Adams Award favorites include Brind'Amour, Sullivan, Quenneville

Cassidy, Cooper, Tippett also selected by NHL.com writers as top coach. Who was the best coach in the NHL during the 2020-21 regular season? That will be known when the Jack Adams Award, voted on by the National Hockey League Broadcasters Association, is revealed during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Though the regular season isn't scheduled to end until May 19, NHL.com staff writers already have their candidates for the award.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Boston Bruins Highlights: Playoff Berth Clinched on Two Second Period Goals

Entering Monday night’s game against the New Jersey Devils, there were two ways that the Boston Bruins could clinch the fourth and final East Division playoff berth. The first one was any combination of securing a point themselves or have the Rangers lose in regulation to the Washington Capitals. The Bruins took matters into their own hands and beat the Devils, 3-0, to clinch their postseason berth on the road, but it did not come easy.
NHLNHL

Boston Bruins Announce 2020-21 Season Awards

BOSTON -The Bruins announced today, May 6, the recipients of the 2020-21 season awards. Brad Marchand has been named the recipient of the Eddie Shore Award, given to the player who shows exceptional hustle and determination, chosen by the "Gallery Gods". Marchand has also been named the winner of the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy, awarded to the player exemplifying outstanding performance as determined by the Boston Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Charlie Coyle has been selected for the John P. Bucyk Award for providing exceptional off-ice charitable contributions, chosen by John Bucyk. Finally, Marchand (First Star), Patrice Bergeron (Second Star) and Craig Smith (Third Star) were named the Bruins Three Stars, as selected by 98.5 The Sports Hub, for being top performers at home games over the course of a season.
NHLNHL

Kase Returns to Practice After Lengthy Layoff

BOSTON - It was a bit of a Friday surprise for the Boston Bruins. While Ondrej Kase had been skating more frequently of late, there was no clear indication that a return was on the horizon - until now. The winger joined his teammates for the first time in nearly four months for the B's Friday morning practice, a promising development for the Black & Gold as they gear up for the postseason.