Jury trial starts in 2015 Versailles murder case

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Thomas E. Capps, 50, will face a jury trial starting Monday in Moniteau County.

Morgan County authorities charged Capps in 2019 with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the March 17, 2015, death of Ronald Salmons.

Capps is currently in the Moniteau County Jail. The trial was transferred from Morgan to Moniteau County following a change of venue request.

Matthew Hamner is the judge in the trial, which will begin at the Moniteau County Courthouse at 9 a.m. Monday.

Investigators initially believed a man named Christopher Capps had shot Salmons at a home on Dorsey Lane in Versailles. However, "discrepancies" in the investigation led law enforcement to interview Christopher Capps again.

Christopher Capps then told interrogators Thomas Capps staged a home invasion and "instructed him on what to tell law enforcement."

Christopher Capps said he heard seven shots after Thomas Capps had grabbed a .22-caliber rifle and gone outside, where Salmons was. Christopher Capps allegedly told investigators Thomas Capps then staged a struggle and shooting inside the house to make it appear like Christopher Capps shot Salmons in self-defense.

It wasn't clear if the Capps are related.

Online court records show Capps' jury trial is expected to last four days.

