newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moniteau County, MO

Jury trial starts in 2015 Versailles murder case

By Zach Boetto
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
Jury trial starts in 2015 Versailles murder case
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZikL4_0a90ZBjG00

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Thomas E. Capps, 50, will face a jury trial starting Monday in Moniteau County.

Morgan County authorities charged Capps in 2019 with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the March 17, 2015, death of Ronald Salmons.

Capps is currently in the Moniteau County Jail. The trial was transferred from Morgan to Moniteau County following a change of venue request.

Matthew Hamner is the judge in the trial, which will begin at the Moniteau County Courthouse at 9 a.m. Monday.

Investigators initially believed a man named Christopher Capps had shot Salmons at a home on Dorsey Lane in Versailles. However, "discrepancies" in the investigation led law enforcement to interview Christopher Capps again.

Christopher Capps then told interrogators Thomas Capps staged a home invasion and "instructed him on what to tell law enforcement."

Christopher Capps said he heard seven shots after Thomas Capps had grabbed a .22-caliber rifle and gone outside, where Salmons was. Christopher Capps allegedly told investigators Thomas Capps then staged a struggle and shooting inside the house to make it appear like Christopher Capps shot Salmons in self-defense.

It wasn't clear if the Capps are related.

Online court records show Capps' jury trial is expected to last four days.

The post Jury trial starts in 2015 Versailles murder case appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
466
Followers
223
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Versailles, MO
Crime & Safety
Moniteau County, MO
Government
Moniteau County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Moniteau County, MO
City
Versailles, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Versailles, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Jury Trial#Trial Court#Criminal Court#County Court#County Jail#Abc17news#First Degree Murder#Armed Criminal Action#Morgan County Authorities#Man#Online Court Records#Self Defense#Home#Venue Request#Law Enforcement#Dorsey Lane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Centralia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man files federal lawsuit against former Centralia officer, city of Centralia and others

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Centralia man has filed a federal lawsuit against a former Centralia police officer, the Centralia Police Department, the City of Centralia and two others after the man was allegedly pulled over, assaulted and arrested without probable cause. The lawsuit was filed on May 12, 2021 in the U.S. District Court The post Man files federal lawsuit against former Centralia officer, city of Centralia and others appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police identify victim in officer-involved shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police have releaed new information regarding the fatal officer-involved shooting on the 2200 block of Stadium. Columbia police report James Sears, III, 38, of Columbia, Mo. was being actively investigated for drug distribution and an outstanding warrant for a felony probation violation. Sears was known to have been armed and dangerous. The post Columbia police identify victim in officer-involved shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police training expert gives insight after an officer shot a Columbia man

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was killed by a police officer Wednesday in northwest Columbia. Director of training at Northstar police training, Adam Duncan, said officers try to link together two components in these situations. "It's what they knew prior to contact with that person and the element of environment including who is around the The post Police training expert gives insight after an officer shot a Columbia man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police Chief Geoff Jones will speak at 5 p.m. about Wednesday afternoon's officer-involved shooting at the Petro Mart. Missouri State Highway Patrol is now investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Petro Mart at Stadium and Ash. The male victim is in his mid-30s and has life-threatening injuries. The victim was part The post Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Audrain County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two sent to hospital after hydroplane crash

AUDRAIN, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were taken to local hospitals in Audrian County after their car hydroplaned and crashed Thursday morning. The crash happened at 9:50 a.m. on Missouri Highway 22 about half a mile from Mexico. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, the vehicle was traveling east on the highway when it The post Two sent to hospital after hydroplane crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man seriously injured in Callaway County wreck on I-70

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man is seriously injured after a wreck on Interstate 70 at mile marker 163, two miles east of Williamsburg Wednesday morning just before 7 a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report shows Princeston Little was driving west in a 2013 Dodge Durango when it slid off the roadway, The post Columbia man seriously injured in Callaway County wreck on I-70 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Moberly, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cause of house fire in Moberly under investigation

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) The cause of a house fire in Moberly late Wednesday morning is under investigation. Police posted on Facebook asking people to avoid the area around the 900 block of Franklin Street. According to the fire department, one person in the home at the time of the fire safely made it outside. Firefighters The post Cause of house fire in Moberly under investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fulton, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two people dead, one injured after carbon monoxide poisoning in Callaway County

FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people are dead and one person is recovering after a medical emergency call to the 7000 block of Kenny Drive, just south of Fulton. Officials report the deaths were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, however the investigation is ongoing. Officials report EMS personnel found two adults dead and a third adult The post Two people dead, one injured after carbon monoxide poisoning in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Violent CrimesPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mexico resident shoots man reportedly firing gun at home

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) Police in Mexico, Missouri, are investigating a shooting Monday night that left a man hurt. According to the Mexico Public Safety Department, the shooting happened around 6:05 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Breckenridge Street. Police said a person at a home on Breckenridge Street shot the 30-year-old man after he The post Mexico resident shoots man reportedly firing gun at home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Victim identified from Sunday morning shooting at The Vault in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) UPDATE: The Boone County Sheriff's Office released a statement on their Facebook page identifying the victim in the Sunday morning shooting at The Vault in Columbia. The Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Junous O. Kelly of Columbia. According to the Sheriff's Office, Kelly was taken from The Vault to a The post Victim identified from Sunday morning shooting at The Vault in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Moniteau County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Driver arrested after deadly Moniteau County crash

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A driver involved in a deadly crash near the Moniteau/Miller County line over the weekend has been arrested. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ryan Wolfe, 47, was arrested just after 10:10 p.m. Saturday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated that involved the death of another person.