newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Sook House by Install Builder

homeadore.com
 4 days ago

Sook House is a two-story contemporary residence located in Sateng, Yala, Thailand, designed in 2021 by Install Builder. The building stands on a large site that surrounding by peaceful environment. The designer’s goal was to create an useful functional for the elderly which is one of the owner’s family member.

homeadore.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Yala#Exterior#Bedroom Area#Bathroom#Concrete#Multipurpose Room#Living Room#Excellent Mountain View#Create Activities#Photography Courtesy#Family Member#Link#Excellent Views#Description#Peaceful Environment#Massage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Country
Thailand
Related
Interior DesignKTEN.com

The Ultimate Guide to Flooring Installation

Originally Posted On: The Ultimate Guide to Flooring Installation (bellcon.net) Are you thinking of re-doing your flooring? If so, we have some good news. According to reports, a new flooring installation can bring you an ROI of 55-80%, depending on what flooring materials you use. What’s more, replacing old floors...
Home & Gardenfinehomebuilding.com

Installing and Flashing Skylights

By letting in light, skylights can transform a room, making a bathroom seem larger, a kitchen warm and cheery, or a bedroom a place to watch the stars. And because of marked improvements in flashing and quality control, skylights can be installed without fear of leaks from the outside or of excessive heat loss from within.
Home & Gardenfinehomebuilding.com

Installing an Exterior Door

Though the process is much the same, exterior door units are inherently more complex to install than interior doors, because of the need to make them weathertight. If you discover rot in the existing door frame or the surrounding framing, attend to that before installing a new unit. Prepping the...
Interior Designdwell.com

Plywood Partitions Divvy Up Space in a Free-Flowing London Townhouse

Nimtim Architects reimagines a ’70s residence for a growing family, creating simple, flexible rooms that connect with the garden. In 2015, a young couple expecting their first child reached out to Nimtim Architects to extend their townhouse in Forest Hill, London, to make room for their growing family. Fruit Box, as the addition is called, was finally completed in 2020 after delays in planning and approvals—and none too soon, as the family had welcomed their second child during construction.
Barrington, RIrimonthly.com

Coastal Conscious

For a busy Boston-based working couple, this two-story home atop an exquisite piece of waterfront property in Barrington is the perfect summer getaway. “You can see the Bay from every single window,” says Janelle Photopoulos, Blakely Interior Design’s owner and creative director. Only one aspect fell a bit short for...
Designarchitizer.com

Tide Side: 6 Coastal Designs That Use Water as an Architectural Element

Architects: Showcase your next project through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. The presence of water has an unexplainable way of drawing us in. The sense of calm or joy felt when people are near water is well documented, but when asked, there are not many people who could pinpoint why it makes them feel uplifted — it just does. Water is emotive and turbulent; it can be still and calm or rough and unpredictable. In this sense, it is relatable to the human psyche and the vast breadth of emotion we feel every day. Comprising over 71% of our planet, water landscapes can soothe us, invigorate us and nourish us. Water is the most omnipresent substance on earth, and along with air, it’s the primary ingredient for supporting life as we know it. Perhaps it is for this reason that we feel inherently connected to it.
Interior Designfinehomebuilding.com

The Self-Designer/Builder: The System is Not Built to Serve You

In the United States, a single-family home is looked upon as one of the most important purchases one can make in their lifetime. Many of these purchases are previously existing homes—but for those who are fortunate enough to build a new house, there are several options on how to go about doing so, each with their own set of pros and cons.
Apparelapplegreencottage.com

How To Install Grommets On Fabric

See how to install grommets on fabric and how to use a grommet tool. It's much easier than you think - even if you've never done that yet!. This post contains affiliate links. Thanks for your support. If you like this post, I've got more for you:. how to install...
Interior Designhouseandgarden.co.uk

A mindfully redesigned and extended Victorian villa

Sometimes what you wish for is not what will actually make you happy. Such was the case for the owners of this Victorian house, who had imagined life in a stucco Georgian terrace but, through circumstance and love of their local area, found themselves deciding to stay put in their double-fronted villa on a leafy south London avenue.
Interior Designcutoutandkeep.net

How To Install Removable Wallpaper

Installing Removable Wallpaper as an Accent in Your Home. Learn how to install removable wallpaper. It’s the perfect way to add an accent to a room or for a temporary design change. I used this wallpaper in my home office & craft room in our basement. It's the perfect way...
Gardeninggardentherapy.ca

Outdoor Lighting Ideas for the Garden

Adding lighting to landscaping can showcase plants in a new way, illuminate a pathway, or just create a warm glow. Here are a few outdoor lighting ideas to use throughout the year. Part of the joy of gardening is creating a serene place where I can go to relax and...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Practical Tips to Design a More Relaxing Home

Home is a special place. It’s where memories are made, loved ones come together, and your family can retreat from the busyness of life. Because of this, decorating your home in a manner that promotes relaxation and peace is important. If you’d like to transform your home into a sanctuary for your family and guests alike, the design team at Sam Levitz Furniture has the tips and ideas to make every space in your home feel like you’re on vacation.
Interior DesignVermilion Standard

How to Create the Perfect Outdoor Living (and Work) Room

Spring is here, and it’s time for pandemic-weary homeowners to ready yards and landscapes for backyarding. Yes, backyarding is a word – and one that we all need right now. The pandemic thrust us into a new reality, and the backyard has a starring role. With a year of limitations on where we go, how we gather, and who we connect with, yards and other managed landscapes became a safe haven.
Interior Designthespruce.com

How to Stage Your Laundry Room to Sell Your Home

Check out the real estate listings in any city. Whether you're looking at a starter single family home or high-rise co-op, you'll see that an available laundry room is prominently mentioned for most home and condo sales. Why? Buyers want a laundry room. Americans do, on average, more than 400...
Gardeninglivingetc.com

12 modern summer house ideas – how to create a serene escape in your own garden

It's the dream, isn't it? Having a summer house that you can saunter down the garden to, dashing barefoot across the lawn, to a secluded spot you can relax with a book and a G&T. Or maybe you would use it as a place to work, or turn it into a gym, or even a guest bedroom – a summer house can be all manner of things and can fit into all styles and sizes of garden too.
Home & Gardenitinyhouses.com

40′ Container with 3 Sleep Spaces is a True Pioneer in Tiny Living

A wonderful innovation, the Pioneer tiny container home is a 40′ long one bedroom with extended loft that is ideal for any single individual, couple, or even a family. At only 320 square feet, this model manages to include a large galley kitchen with full-sized appliances, spacious luxury bathroom, bedroom, large loft, and a living area in one home.
Interior Designmykukun.com

Inspiring powder room floor plans by an expert architect

Adding a powder room floor plan to an unused space is a good idea. A half-bath not only makes yours as well your guests’ life easier, but it also adds to your home’s resale value. A strategically placed small powder room is like a magnet for potential home buyers. Depending...