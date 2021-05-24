Dwayne Johnson Will Voice Superman’s Dog in ‘League of Super Pets’

When Zack Snyder abruptly received the keys to the castle at D.C. following a series of box office disappointments, it felt like a weird pick. D.C. and Warner Bros. had such a seismic phenomenon in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy that, for many, the hiring was step down. It was strange to hand the Batmobile over to the guy coming off Watchmen and heading into Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole. But that’s what happened. Snyder’s first challenge was a Superman reboot that would hopefully instill the same gravitas and real-world heft that Nolan brought to Batman. Christopher Nolan would stay on as a producer and nabbed a story by credit, so many thought he would be, not so much steering the ship, but at the very least finessing it.