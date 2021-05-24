newsbreak-logo
Covid breath test that gives result in a minute approved by Singapore

By Akshita Jain
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A Covid-19 breath test that can give results within a minute has been provisionally approved by Singapore as the country battles a surge in coronavirus cases.

The test, developed by Breathonix, a spin-off company of the National University of Singapore (NUS), will be administered by trained personnel, but does not require medically trained staff or laboratory processing.

The university said that the test works by detecting volatile organic compounds (VOC) — produced by biochemical reactions in human cells — present in a person’s exhaled breath.

Changes in the compound can be measured as markers for diseases like Covid-19 because the VOC signature of a healthy person’s breath varies from that of a person with an illness.

A person who tests positive on the breath test will need to undergo a confirmatory PCR Covid-19 swab test.

Dr Jia Zhunan, chief executive officer of Breathonix, said: “Our breath test is non-invasive. Users only need to breathe out normally into the disposable mouthpiece provided, so there will not be any discomfort.”

Dr Jia said that cross-contamination is unlikely as the disposable mouthpiece has a one-way valve and a saliva trap to prevent inhalation or saliva from entering the machine.

Breathonix is now working with the Singapore health ministry to run a deployment trial at Tuas Checkpoint where incoming travellers will be screened with the breath test, NUS said in a press release .

The breath analysis will be carried out alongside the current compulsory Covid-19 antigen rapid test.

The Breathonix test has so far undergone clinical trials at three locations — two in Singapore and one in Dubai — from June, 2020, till April this year. It achieved more than 90 per cent accuracy in the pilot clinical trial based in Singapore that involved 180 patients, the university said last year.

Singapore has tightened restrictions in recent weeks to combat a spike in local infections and postponed a quarantine-free travel bubble with Hong Kong. The country, which was previously lauded for its Covid-19 response, said it will conduct more testing and surveillance to prevent further spread of the virus.

Surge testing is being expanded across parts of Lancashire after several cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus were detected.Cases of the Indian variant in the UK have more than doubled in a week, with 6,959 confirmed up to Wednesday, a rise of 3,535 on the previous week’s 3,424.And up to three-quarters of all new Covid infections being recorded in the country are caused by the Indian variant, Matt Hancock revealed on Thursday.Experts last week warned the Indian variant could drive a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK.France and Germany have been so worried by the variant,...