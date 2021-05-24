Holly Willoughby’s dress is from this high street brand – and it’s currently on sale

Whether you’re personally smitten with her style or not, there’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and today looks to be no different.

Last week, Holly opted for a recycled outfit , sporting a pair of Zara culottes she’s previously worn on the show alongside a bold yellow, patterned blouse from another one of her go-to brands, LK Bennett.

And for today’s look, she’s yet again opted for pieces entirely from the high street: a denim midi dress from Warehouse.

While many of us have avoided denim for the past year in favour of elasticated waistbands, this piece is the perfect creative way to introduce it back into our regular wardrobe rotation. We also love the fact it boasts puff sleeves, an ongoing trend that’s still going strong.

Key pieces from the star’s wardrobe often sell out fast in a phenomenon dubbed the “Holly effect”, so if you want to recreate the look, here’s how to get your hands on the entire outfit before it disappears from the rails.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby ’s outfit today is a masterclass in high street dressing. The button-down midi dress boasts puff sleeves and a tie belt to accentuate the waistline – a silhouette the presenter is known to love – and the best thing of all it’s currently in the sale.

Warehouse denim puff sleeve midi dress: Was £69, now £55.20, Warehousefashion.com

All hail denim – a fabric that transcends ages, genders and styles. We love this midi dress Holly is wearing today thanks to its fitted silhouette and big sleeves. The perfect thing to wear on a Blue Monday.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine . “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice , and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo , T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

