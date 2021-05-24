Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 20:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-01 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Little Rockies .Dry and windy conditions will linger into the area through Saturday morning. Cooler temperatures, higher relative humidity, and weaker winds will improve conditions for Saturday, but may still result in elevated fire concerns. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SATURDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 135 AND 137 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 135 and 137. * TIMING... This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.