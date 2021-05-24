newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garfield County, MT

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 13:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-25 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph through this evening, then to 40 mph Tuesday. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Valley County, MT
County
Phillips County, MT
County
Petroleum County, MT
County
Garfield County, MT
County
Mccone County, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort Peck Lake#Central Valley#Lake Wind Advisory#Area Lakes#West#Strong Winds#Gusts#Mdt#Boaters#Target Area#Hazardous Conditions#Rough Waves#Severity#Wind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Daniels County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties; Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 120 AND 134 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 120 and 134. * TIMING...Mainly late Monday. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s. * IMPACTS...Any new fire starts will spread rapidly and become difficult to contain.
Daniels County, MTweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Daniels, Eastern Roosevelt, Northern Valley, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-09 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Northern Valley; Richland; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with slushy snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy wet snow will accumulate on power lines and trees.
Daniels County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 19:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 120 AND 122 Relative humidity values have been on the increase this evening. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning is being allowed to expire. However, gusty winds will continue through the rest of the evening and into the overnight hours, with precipitation spreading across the area overnight.
Garfield County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 20:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Garfield SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN GARFIELD COUNTY UNTIL 1015 PM MDT At 931 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Jordan, moving northeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Garfield County.
Garfield County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 20:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-01 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Little Rockies .Dry and windy conditions will linger into the area through Saturday morning. Cooler temperatures, higher relative humidity, and weaker winds will improve conditions for Saturday, but may still result in elevated fire concerns. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SATURDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 135 AND 137 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 135 and 137. * TIMING... This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
Environmentweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for The Little Rockies by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 14:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: The Little Rockies .Warm, dry and windy conditions will linger into the southern zones late tonight. Cooler temperatures, higher relative humidity, and weaker winds will improve conditions for Saturday, but may still result in elevated fire concerns. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 135 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 135. * TIMING... This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph then to 30 mph after midnight tonight. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent.