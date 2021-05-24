Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 13:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-25 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph through this evening, then to 40 mph Tuesday. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.alerts.weather.gov