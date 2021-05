SANTIAGO, May 28 (Reuters) - A strike by workers at BHP's Escondida and Spence copper mines in Chile entered its second day on Friday, as the company uses replacement workers to ensure continued production, a union leader told Reuters. The union's secretary, Robert Robles, told Reuters that members would continue to hold demonstrations in Santiago. He said the company is placing substitute workers in the mines located in northern Chile, a move that the union opposes.