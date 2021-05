Yes, that’s just the base MSRP and is for a version of the truck with 230 miles of range (rather than 300 miles of range), but that’s a shockingly low price for the entry Ford F-150 Lightning. No one was expecting that. I did not see a single person predicting the F-150 Lightning would come in at such a low price. On the contrary, most people who commented on it were expecting it would be $20,000–40,000 more expensive.